Motorcyclist identified in deadly Spencer Co. accident

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - The identity of the motorcyclist in a deadly accident that happened on Wednesday has been released.
According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, William Merritt, Grandview, Indiana, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an oncoming vehicle on US-231. The news release from the sheriff’s department says the impact ejected Merritt from his motorcycle.
Merritt was taken to the Owensboro hospital where he later passed away from the injuries sustained in the wreck.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.
