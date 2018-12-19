Man makes court appearance days after gun incident at mall

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the man who deputies say had a hand gun at the Eastland Mall on Friday made his first court appearance.
Brandon Brucken, 32-years-old, is facing four charges, including intimidation and battery. Brucken is now out on bond.
On Friday around 7:30 p.m. a uniformed Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working an off-duty security job at Eastland Mall. Authorities say shoppers led the officer towards a disturbance.
Deputies say Brucken threatened his ex-wife and her boyfriend with a hand gun as they left Foot Locker in the mall. According to those deputies, Brucken hit the boyfriend in the head and spit in his face.
Authorities say Brucken pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill the couple. Deputies say Brucken admitted to attacking his ex-wife’s boyfriend and pulling the loaded handgun.
Brucken does hold a valid Indiana License to Carry a Handgun.
Brucken is not allowed to have contact with either victim or be on Eastland Mall property. Per condition of his bond, Brucken is not to leave Indiana, but the judge granted him permission to take his kids on their planned vacation.
He’s set to be back in court in February.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.