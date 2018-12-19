OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are touring the state, and they want your input on what needs done.
Tuesday, representatives from Governor Matt Bevin’s office joined KYTC representatives in Ohio County. It’s part of their listening tour.
The goal is to meet with people on a local level, to serve every Kentuckian.
“It’s extremely important because when it comes to local needs, no one knows better of how to deal with those issues than at the local level, so he wants us to listen and to try to solve and work with the communities to try to solve some of these issues throughout the counties and at the municipal level as well,” said Gray Tomblyn, Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner.
There are several more sessions scheduled for other western Kentucky counties.
