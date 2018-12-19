Jasper 10-yr-old asks IU’s Phinisee to come watch him play after buzzer beater

Jasper 10-yr-old asks IU’s Phinisee to come watch him play after buzzer beater
It may be a coincidence, it might not be, but in a span of 24-hours two buzzer beaters by a pair of No. 10s in Indiana lifted their respective teams to victory.
By Jared Goffinet | December 19, 2018 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 12:41 PM

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - It may be a coincidence, it might not be, but in a span of 24-hours two buzzer beaters by a pair of No. 10s in Indiana lifted their respective teams to victory.

On Saturday, IU’s No. 10 Rob Phinisee hit the game-winning shot as time expired to clinch the victory over Butler for the Hoosiers. A day later and a couple hundred miles to the south in Jasper, 10-year-old Nicolas Aguilera had his own Hoosier hysteria moment when he made a game winning buzzer beating shot for his own team.

"P.S. I am glad you didn't go to Purdue."
"P.S. I am glad you didn't go to Purdue." (14 News viewer via email)

Coincidence, maybe? But regardless it’s pretty cool and these amazing moments in a 24-hour span gave Aguilera an opportunity to write a letter asking a favor of his fellow No. 10 basketball player, Phinisee.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.