Gov. Bevin’s special session adjourned until January

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The special session ordered by Gov. Matt Bevin on Monday ended Tuesday night with no deal.
Speaking in House Chambers at about 7:35 p.m., Acting House Speaker David Osborne said the special session needed to end, prompting large applause from his colleagues.
Bevin ordered the special session to hammer out a fix to the state's ailing pension program, demanding a new bill be proposed before the regular session begins on Jan. 8.
“So after doing our job, after doing what we owed the people of Kentucky to do, which was to come in here, take this mission seriously ... it has become clear that we need to bring this (special) session to a close,” Osborne said.
After the applause, Osborne paused, then said, “but before we do that,” prompting a brief breath of laughter from some who knew what was to come next. Osborne would go on to blast vocal Democrats and others who criticized efforts to reform the pension crisis.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bevin went on Facebook Live to offer his reaction at the Capitol.
“This may be one of the worst financial days to have ever descended upon the Commonwealth,” he said. “It should be of grave concern to taxpayers. The odds of them getting that pension just went down tonight."
Within moments of Osborne’s announcement, reaction poured in from across the state.
Attorney General Andy Beshear:
“The governor’s attempt in the week before Christmas to cut the promised retirement of every teacher, police officer, firefighter, social worker, EMS and countless more public servants was wrong and cruel. Tonight, our values prevailed and partisanship took a backseat to what is right.”
Kentucky Government Retirees President Jim Carroll:
“We are gratified that the House has put an end to this expensive, secretive and poorly planned special session. There are important issues facing Kentucky Retirement Systems relating to funding methods and the declining participation of quasi-government agencies. Those issues can and should be addressed in a bipartisan manner in the regular session. Changes in future pension benefits have been demonstrated to produce ‘minimal’ actuarial savings. Finally, the legislature should just stop pretending that KRS wasn’t comprehensively reformed five short years ago and simply fund the pensions.”
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler:
“The KEA applauds the members of the House for standing up against the political circus created by Governor Bevin and voting to adjourn the special session of the General Assembly. Real leadership from these legislators demonstrates what our Commonwealth desperately needs: Serious and sober consideration for the rule of law.
“Real and effective solutions to our pension systems will not be solved by political games and chaos created by an ineffective executive, but by engaging in a democratic process that allows all who have a stake in it to be heard. That includes educators, police officers, firefighters, public employees and the taxpayers of Kentucky. It’s our hope that a unanimous rebuke by the state Supreme Court last week and an admonishment by legislators tonight will finally make that clear to the governor.
“Serious issues and solutions should be considered critically and deliberatively. There is no room for shortcuts in democracy. It’s time the governor learned such an important lesson once and for all. It’s time he did what’s best for all Kentuckians, not just his own political agenda.”
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Ben Self:
“Tonight’s adjournment is not only victory for our teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees, but also a victory for all Kentuckians. These two days, wasting more than $100,000, were a full display of Matt Bevin’s erratic and arrogant leadership.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.