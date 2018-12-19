GOP leaders weigh protecting Trump from primary challenge

The activity reflects a party weighing how far to go to fend off potential primary challengers. So far, no one has said they'd run against Trump in a primary, a move that would be extraordinarily difficult given the president's popularity among the GOP base. But outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee are among those who have entertained the possibility, forcing party leaders to think through their options.