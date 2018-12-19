Gas prices dropping in the Tri-State just in time for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Gas prices are going down across the nation just in time for holiday travel.
Here in the Tri-State, prices can be seen hovering around $2.00 per gallon.
According to the app Gas Buddy, prices for gas Indiana are generally about 10-12 cents higher than prices across the river.
Evansville prices range from $2.04 to $2.29 with the low price being recorded at the Sams Club off of East Virginia Street.
Owensboro is experiencing the lowest prices, averaging roughly $1.94 for a gallon of gas. The lowest price for the tri-state comes from the Sams Club on Frederica street with a price of $1.86 per gallon.
The low gas prices are resulting from falling costs per barrel of oil, which is causing prices in gasoline to fall nationally.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.37, a number that is down five cents from a week ago and 26 cents from last month.
