Evansville man accused of welfare fraud

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing welfare fraud charges.
Investigators say 40-year-old Christopher Frizzell continued to work, even after being awarded disability benefits from the Veterans Administration.
Authorities say Frizzell had been working at Lux Motors and having his payroll checks addressed to his wife.
Frizell, and the owner of Lux Motors, David Neuhoff, are both facing several charges, including welfare fraud, conspiracy to commit welfare fraud and corrupt business influence.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.