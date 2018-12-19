EPD warn residents after series of sexual batteries, indecent exposures

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A warning from Evansville police after a series of sexual batteries and indecent exposures.
Police say the incidents happened between 7-8 a.m. and then 2-3 p.m. These incidents have primarily occurred on the southeast side of Evansville in the areas between Highway 41 to Weinbach and south of Lincoln Avenue.
According to police, the incidents appear to be by two different suspects and they don’t appear to be working together or connected.
Police say the victims have been walking alone in the area. Police have extra set up patrols in the area.
