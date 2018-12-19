Don’t worry, Will Smith will be a blue genie in ‘Aladdin,’ the latest Disney live action movie remake

View this post on Instagram

BAM!! First look at the Genie 🧞‍♂️, Princess Jasmine, and #Aladdin! Check Me Rockin’ the Top Knot Ponytail Vibes in @entertainmentweekly 😆 (and yes, I’m gonna be BLUE! :-) This is how the Genie is in Human / Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.)