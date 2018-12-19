Decorated “Christmas tree” bringing holiday cheer in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Drivers in Mt. Vernon are getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to a tree that’s little more than a weed.
Rochelle Turner McBride posted a photo of the little tree on the side of the road.
Someone has decorated it for Christmas!
“To the person who took time to decorate this little tree on the side of the road, Thank You! It made my day!” said Rochelle. “Just a poor little tree trying to grow, and you brought some Christmas cheer!!”
Rochelle tells us it’s right on Highway 62 as you head into Mt. Vernon.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.