Dancing delivery driver brings holiday cheer to IN family

RUSSIAVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A delivery driver in central Indiana is taking time to make people laugh.
Bethany Auth sent us the video. She says the driver’s name is Jimbo Rayl, and he was caught on surveillance delivering boxes to her home in Russiaville, Indiana.
Rayl knew he was on camera, and took a few extra seconds to show off his dance moves before continuing on his route.
The video has been shared thousands of times.
Many of the people who have commented on it are getting a good laugh from it too. Some are even asking for dance lessons.
