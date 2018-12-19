Christ the King students make blankets to benefit Holly’s House

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens of children will have a brighter Christmas due to some local school children.
Kids at Christ the King School in Evansville made blankets and presented them to Holly's House.
Holly's House is a local child and adult victim advocacy group.
The executive-director, Holly Edmond, says she’s proud of the students for thinking about others during the holiday season, and that the blankets will be put to good use by the organization.
