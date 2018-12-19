Albion, community helping those in need during holiday season

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Christmas is less than a week away and Albion is gearing up for the big day.
They are filling up Christmas boxes for those who will be spending the holidays in the shelters and others they serve. Almost every office in this building is filled with boxes from the floor to the ceiling.
So far, officials say they’ve gotten over 1,200 donations this year. Making it one of the biggest Christmases this shelter has seen.
Boxes, and more boxes, all wrapped and stuffed for every man and woman who needs a little holiday cheer.
Albion will be giving 120 people presents this year. And to keep tradition alive, they’re giving parents boxes of toys and wrapping paper so they can wrap the gifts for their kids.
“When they pick up the gifts to wrap for their children there’s tears in their eyes because it’s not about the gifts, its about the fact that somebody, a complete stranger in our community took the time to help adopt and provide for them,” explains Albion Community Engagement Director Mallorie Clom.
Albion wants to thank all the people who who came out and donated this year, but they want to make sure everyone remembers Christmas isn’t the only time you can donate. They’ll have a new Target registry up for 2019 soon.
