Vectren’s solar energy project goes live

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Two solar farms are now open in Vanderburgh County.
This project is a part of Vectren’s smart energy future project.
The 5.5 million dollar project went live today. Both the solar plant on East Morgan Avenue and the one near north high school are serving over 800 homes.
15 acres of land hold the 8,000 solar panels.
Vectren can control the plant from their control room, and remotely.
The plant on Morgan Ave, sits on land the city owned near oak hill cemetery.
The city of Evansville will be leasing it to Vectren for a half of a million dollars over the next 25 years.
“That represents about an acre at 19 thousand a year. Which is an impressive turn around considering this land just sat here idle,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.
Officials say customers shouldn’t see any major changes in their bills.
It will result in carbon emission reductions of 60-percent all by replacing the majority of Vectren’s coal fired generation with solar and natural gas.
