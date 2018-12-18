United Way announces Impact Grant winners

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two local organizations are getting money to help provide services to families in need.
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced its Impact Grants Monday.
To be eligible, the non-profit must provide services like job training or counseling for struggling and working families.
This year’s winners are the New Hope Community Development Corporation and the Handy Helpers Home Repair Training Program. 3
“I think it’s important for the community to realize these funds were raised locally and funds raised in this campaign are put to work and invested in the community next week, next month, next year. Evansville and the surrounding community has always done a good job of supporting those in need and this is a great example of that," said Matthew Theby of the United Way.
This is the second year for the Impact Grant. This year’s grant totaled $100,000.
