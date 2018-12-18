Resurrection School’s Christmas parade

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s Christmas season and the halls of Resurrection School are filled with Christmas spirit. The School even held a Christmas parade, with students marching through the halls and caroling around the school
The parade even included some decked out floats.
“We always try to do something that’s gonna get the older kids and younger kids get involved together. This is something that the little kids are gonna watch and the older kids perform. We’ve been talking it up so it’s a great way to get them intermingled in a good way," said Courtney Ethridge, 7th and 8th grade teacher.
After the parade, teachers surprised the students with a “12 days of Christmas” skit where they acted out each gift.
