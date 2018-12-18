Rangers introduce Lynn, finalize $30M, 3-year deal

Lynn is 82-57 with a 3.57 ERA in 214 games with St. Louis, Minnesota and the New York Yankees since 2011, and has won at least 10 games every year as a regular starter since after his rookie season. After not signing with the Twins until mid-March last year, he was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts before a trade deadline deal to the Yankees. He went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) for New York.