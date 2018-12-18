Pike Co. Lunch Guard making sure every student has a complete meal

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A Tri-State nonprofit organization is making sure all students have access to a complete lunch regardless of how much money is in their accounts.
“All I want to do is make sure that no child is singled out, and that they have a meal just like everyone else," Mark Goodpasture said. Goodpasture serves as the president of the Pike County Lunch Guard, an organization dedicated to giving students a full meal each school day.
That mission sounds easy enough, but it’s harder than you might think. School administrators across the state of Indiana are looking to cover the debts accrued by students buying lunches in the red.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Suzanne Blake says that problem is not something new for the school system.
“There was concern about whether or not we go with an alternative meal option for the students, like after they reach a certain threshold on their negative amount and we really...a lot of individuals, school board members, community members, a lot of us weren’t comfortable with that," Blake said.
That “alternative meal” is essentially a simplified lunch, something as basic as a cheese sandwich with chips and a drink.
Mark Goodpasture wasn’t a fan of the alternative meal either.
He approached the Pike County School board in the summer of 2017 with a proposal that would change the alternative meal into a regular meal. One year later that idea is the Pike County Lunch Guard.
“They said if we could work on the private side and deliver what I thought we could, then they would work on the legal side of it and make this all a reality, and that’s exactly what we done," Goodpasture said. “It’s just sad that any child would be...would be singled out because of his financial status.”
The Lunch Guard is set up as 501 C charity organization. People in the community donate money to the lunch guard through Facebook or through local banks. In turn that money goes straight to the schools to make sure students can get a full meal while their families work on paying back their debt.
“We know their maybe students who are having hardships and unusual circumstances, so we look to try and apply it towards their negative balance," said Blake.
Officials want to stress that this isn’t a handout program. Parents still need to make sure they pay off the lunch debt or else the school system could enlist the aid of a debt collection agency or take the matter to small claims court.
The Pike County Lunch Guard is in it’s second year of operation, and Goodpasture reports that everything is going well. The community is behind their mission and the students are reaping the rewards.
“Since the lunch guard started there’s not been a single child that has been served an alternative meal," said Goodpasture. “There was a great need for it and it’s a great cause and it’s just a win for everybody.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.