Owner’s search for support dog continues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The search continues for Mugsy.
Late Monday, the Boston Terrier was in a car stolen from Thornton’s on South Green River Road in Evansville. His owner, Michael Sanders, was inside paying for gas.
Sanders says he’s broken and didn’t sleep at all, worried sick about his best companion Mugsy. He got the dog as a puppy and for the past nine years Mugsy has been helping him through his PTSD.
Tuesday, Sanders and his mom drove all over town searching for him.
Reports of a sighting of a similar looking dog on Bellemeade Avenue drew them there, but still no luck. They stopped at Evansville Animal Care and Control, but no sign of Mugsy.
When his car was stolen, Sanders lost his wallet, phone, and winter coat, but he says none of that matters.
“If you find a way to contact me and bring my dog back to me, you can have my car, you can have my wallet, you can have it all," explains Sanders. "I don’t care. I just want my dog. It’s just, I just want my dog. You can have everything else. I’ll forgive you. We can part ways and let it go. I just want my dog.”
Sanders says Mugsy can’t survive outside on his own and he just wants his companion back unharmed.
If you find Mugsy, you can call Evansville Animal Care and Control, 812-435-6015. They can take it from there and help reunite the pair.
