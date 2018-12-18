New medical contract for the Henderson Co. Jail

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson County fiscal court gave the green light this morning on a new medical contact at the jail.
It’s expected to cost more monthly, but the amount of medical services provided to inmates will also increase.
Jailer, Amy Brady, says times have changed and they need around the clock care, playing close attention to inmates with mental health issues, which this new contract will help.
“Which we needed desperately. A lot of people who are in jail have mental health issues,” said Brady.
Henderson County inmates will soon have expanded access to medical professionals.
A contract, approved by fiscal count this morning, will help provide additional coverage.
Jail officials say the $842,000 contract will increase monthly payments by $24.
With that comes 32 additional nursing hours, 10 more psych hours with a mental health nurse coming to the jail and another hour with the physician.
"It’s the best thing. It’s best for the county, best for all the inmates. When an inmate comes in off the streets, everyone one of those are evaluated by medical,” said Amy Brady.
Brady told the court this morning the contract changes are worth every penny.
