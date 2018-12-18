Neighborhood Watch: Missing teenager, Social Security scam

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Owensboro police are trying to find a missing teenager.
Take a good look at her picture.
That’s 15-year-old Breanna Jackson.
No other details have been release.
If you think you’ve seen her or know where she is, call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 14 News viewer wants us to pass along a warning.
She says she is getting a lot of calls from someone pretending to be from the Social Security Administration. She says the recording advises that her social security number has been compromised, and then a number to call is provided.
The Social Security Website says this is a scam.
If anyone pressures you to provide personal information or money over the phone, just hang up.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
It’s not unusual for people to find their car windows smashed out, but here is what makes this case unique.
A man in the 1900 block of West Indiana Street told Evansville Police that he allowed a man to sleep in his car Monday.
When he told the guy it was time to leave, he says the man got mad, took a knife and punched out three of the car windows.
