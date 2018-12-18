Needle exchange program coming to Owensboro and Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A needle exchange program is coming to Owensboro and Daviess county.
The City Commission just approved the program at their meeting. Their vote comes two weeks after the county fiscal court passed it.
This will be the 46th needle exchange program in Kentucky, but just the fourth west of I-65.
Each time a person exchanges a needle, they will always be offered help to beat their addiction.
“You know if you save just one or two people and get them off the addiction and they become all they can be, then it’s been a very successful program," said Mayor Tom Watson.
The program will be housed at the Green River Health Department.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.