EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Today was move-in day at Garvin Lofts, so some people experiencing homelessness in Evansville now have a new place to live.
There’s 27 units total and also community space for the residents.
Garvin Lofts will house the chronically homeless population.
ECHO Housing is using this to reduce the amount of homeless. One resident says he’s thankful to get off the streets, just in time for the coldest months.
“You can’t make it out there on the street. People think they can. It’s nothing you want to do forever. My body’s already relaxing, I’m just overwhelmed. I couldn’t hardly sleep last night," said Clay Krebsbach, resident at Garvin Lofts.
Officials say all 27 units have been claimed already.
