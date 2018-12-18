Locals react to Gov. Bevin’s call to special session on pension crisis

“It’s sneaky what he’s (Gov. Bevin) doing. We’re trying to prepare for finals, and get ready for Christmas," said Whitney Matthews, a science teacher at Apollo High School. “Then all of a sudden we get messages that there is a special session called for tonight. We have no way to react, I think that’s what he wanted,” she said. "He didn’t want us to react, and here we are, stuck with our heads between our tails.”