Locals react to Gov. Bevin’s call to special session on pension crisis

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Matt Bevin spoke for several minutes at a news conference Monday afternoon, at which he announced a special session that will convene later in the evening to address the pension crisis.
This comes four days after the state Supreme Court struck down the legislature’s pension-reform law, also known as SB 151, which Bevin has made a defining issue of his term.
“Kentucky’s pension crisis represents the single greatest threat to the long-term financial health of the Commonwealth,” he said. “Last week’s decision by the Supreme Court to strike down SB 151, based solely on process and with utter disregard for legal precedent and the separation of powers, has only served to create further uncertainty, fear and the likelihood of financial insolvency.”
We reached out to several western Kentucky teachers across our viewing area.
They say they’re not shocked by Gov. Bevin’s late call to a special session, but they’re outraged over the timing of it.
“It’s sneaky what he’s (Gov. Bevin) doing. We’re trying to prepare for finals, and get ready for Christmas," said Whitney Matthews, a science teacher at Apollo High School. “Then all of a sudden we get messages that there is a special session called for tonight. We have no way to react, I think that’s what he wanted,” she said. "He didn’t want us to react, and here we are, stuck with our heads between our tails.”
“There is not adequate time for them to get stakeholder input and that the regular session starts in January, so the Governor should wait until regular session begins," said Krisi Wiles, Ohio County District Representative for the Kentucky Education Association (KEA).
