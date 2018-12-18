Local soybean farmer reacts to authorized trade relief payments

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Good news for several Tri-State farmers.
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would release a second round of payments to farmers hurt by tariffs, even after China resumed buying US soybeans last week.
In his tweet Monday afternoon, President Trump said he would make good on his promise to defend farmers and ranchers from trade retaliation by foreign affairs, implementing the second round of market facilitation payments.
“It reaffirmed the current administration’s support for farmers and all the grows in the country," Eric Scheller said.
Scheller Farms, situated in northern Vanderburgh county, grows soybeans, wheat and corn and like thousands of others, are breathing a sigh of relief.
“We’re pretty happy with it; it’s not a fix all for the ag community or ag market. We’d whether have the trade happening than going in for a government process,” Scheller explained.
Soybean growers were hit especially hard. China, a massive foreign market, stopped buying US soybeans in July in retaliation for new American tariffs. But, the county placed a massive new order last week, which was part of temporary truce.
“We lost a lot of our soybean export market in the last year, so it really reaffirms that, to us, as growers personally, that they’re standing behind us during this tough time," Scheller described.
Still, it won’t make up for business that soybean farmers lost this year because of the trade war.
"In the last four years, American Farm Bureau Association has put out the number of 52% of revenue drop for growers in the United States,” Scheller recalled.
The assistance is helping with short-term cash flow moving in to the new year.
The package allocates a total of about $9.6 billion dollars to producers of many crops.
Farmers must apply for the aid, a will receive an amount based on how much they have produced.
