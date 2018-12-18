Lincolnshire apartments get face lift

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - One look around the newly remodeled Lincolnshire apartments, you can tell they really did it right and the residents are really happy with it.
The apartments were built almost 50 years ago, with no major renovations since.
“They were getting run down," Hailey Norris the onsite property manager said. "They needed some TLC.”
And while the renovations took years to complete, cost 14 million dollars and required tenants to move out during construction, the end product seems to be worth the trouble.
“I hate moving, but it was worth it," Larry Tindale, a resident, said.
“After so long with so many repairs, there’s only so much you can do," Norris said. "And everybody here deserves it, everybody deserves a nice home, everybody.”
The income based housing did not raise it’s rent thanks to a tax exempt bond. And Tenants are now loving their new homes.
“It’s the best apartments I’ve ever lived in," Tindale said. "Since they’ve remodeled them, I mean it is perfect.”
Officials with Audubon Area say all the interiors of the apartments are complete, they’re just finishing on the exteriors.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.