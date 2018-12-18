Home shot at with family inside

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “He saw a bullet hole in the front window, and then they found a bullet in the house,” says homeowner Edna Young.
A home was shot at in Evansville. The family was inside when it happened.
We are told someone starting shooting at the home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Jefferson Avenue on the South side of Evansville. No one was hurt, but the family is shaken up.
Young says she was inside her house with two kids when she heard gunshots. She become too scared to go outside to finish her nightly routine of taking out the trash and sweeping her front porch.
“I slept upstairs. I was scared to sleep down here cause I figured they’d come back and start shooting through the bedroom. We all slept upstairs last night,” says Young.
Her son sitting next to her suddenly dropped to the floor.
“He said, ‘Somebody’s shooting.’ Then I listened and heard some gun shots ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.’ Then I said, 'Come on y’all. Let’s go in the basement. I locked the basement door,” says Young.
The sound of gunshots were followed by the sounds of shattering glass.
“I thought it was someone just out there shooting, you know going down the street. Come to find out. We went out there and saw the bullet hole in the window,” says Young.
They found a bullet caught between the panes of the living room window. That window is just feet from the couch.
“Somebody could have seriously got hurt,” says Young.
Luckily, no one was in that room, but Young knows the story could be drastically different.
“I don’t want my kids to get hurt. They mean too much to me,” says Young.
Young takes pride in her Christmas decorations, some of which where right in the line of fire.
“I’d rather it be that than one of my kids or myself,” says Young.
Young has lived in her home on Jefferson Avenue for 19 years.
“This is the first time this ever happened. That’s why I was surprised that it did,” says Young.
Crime scene collected several shell casings in the front of the home. As for whoever did this, Young has an idea.
She thinks she saw them on her street not long before the shooting. She hopes they leave her and her family alone, and she will keep setting her alarm system every night.
