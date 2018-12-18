Genoa announces $229M project to replace collapsed bridge

The decree awarding the three companies the project specified that necessity of having a project using weight-bearing columns and not stay cables "in respect for the psychological aversion that matured in the city after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge," which included metal support cables that snapped during the collapse. The cause of the Aug. 14 tragedy still hasn't been determined, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance or design flaws in the 51-year-old structure as possible hypotheses.