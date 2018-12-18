Former McLean Co. teacher pleads guilty; sentencing scheduled

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) - More than a month after being indicted by a grand jury, the former teacher accused of rape has pleaded guilty to the charges.
According to the McLean County Circuit Court, Benjamin Woodburn, a former teacher in McLean County, made a guilty plea on Monday to the charges of: rape, engaging in sexual intercourse with minor, providing alcohol to a minor.
Court records state these offenses were committed in June of 2018.
Sentencing for Woodburn is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
