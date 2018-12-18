FedEx contractor accused of being drunk while out delivering packages in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A delivery driver was arrested after police say he was out delivering packages in Owensboro while intoxicated.
Police say they got a call Saturday afternoon from someone in the 3200 block of Christie Pl.
The caller told police a FedEx contractor, later identified as Kirk Knight, mistakenly tried to deliver a package to his house that was addressed for another home. The caller said he could smell alcohol on Knight’s breath and his speech was slurred.
Knight drove away, but officer’s quickly spotted and stopped him in the 3400 block of Christie Pl.
Police say the officers found a water bottle on the floor inside Knight’s truck that had a clear alcoholic beverage in it.
The officers had Knight perform field sobriety tests, which they say he failed. We’re told a breath test also showed he had a blood alcohol level of .215.
Knight was arrested and taken to jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.
