Evansville man had his car stolen with his dog in it

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Michael Sanders of Evansville was getting gas at Thorntons on South Green River Road around 2:00 p.m. Monday when someone stole his 2001 maroon Chevy Impala.
He lost his wallet, phone, winter coat, but what he’s most upset about is losing his 9-year-old dog, Mugsy.
“He’s such a big part of my life, if you ask anyone who knows me they would tell you how much they see him with me. He sleeps with me, eats with me, he’s my everything. The one time I let my guard down for 2 or 3 minutes, not even that, now my best friend’s gone,” said Michael Sanders.
Michael also says he doesn’t care about the person belongings. He says Mugsy can’t survive outside on his own and he just wants his companion back unharmed.
