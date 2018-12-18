Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for Henderson Co. inmate

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - An inmate’s preliminary cause of death has been released by the coroner.
According to the Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer, the inmate Robert Elliott, who was found in his cell unresponsive around 5 p.m., tells 14 News the preliminary cause of death is previously undiagnosed natural causes.
Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady says Elliott has been in the jail since October.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
