Bright, Slightly Cooler

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Today will be bright but cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40′s.
Clouds increase on Wednesday but rain will hold off until Thursday as another area of low pressure pushes on through. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with above average temps in the lower to mid-50’s. Rain on Thursday with high temps in the lower 50’s. No winter weather expected since temps will stay above freezing Thursday night.
Most of the weekend looks dry with seasonable temps in the lower to mid-40’s.
