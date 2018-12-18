Belgian PM offers to resign after migration tears government

Wesam, left, and Ismail, second left, no surnames given, both from Gaza Strip, shelter with blankets against the cold as they queue with others outside an asylum seeker reception centre during the international migrants day, in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Wesam and Ismail, who have been queueing for four days, claimed that it's taken them six months journey from Gaza Strip to Belgium crossing several countries such a Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, France and finally Belgium. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP)