UE professor ‘terminated’ following investigation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville has now fired the theater professor accused of sexually harassing a student.
According to a statement from UE, Scott Lank was “terminated,” last week after an investigation found he committed a violation of the university policy.
This comes after a former UE student filed a lawsuit in August accusing Lank of racial and sexual harassment, which included unwanted touching and comments. She says that’s why she left the university.
The student says Lank wrote a role in a play for her that required her to be nude
The university said the following in its statement regarding Lank’s termination:
“Based on the investigations, Professor Lank was informed last week that his conduct violated University policy and that his employment with the University is terminated.”
In the statement from UE, they said Lank does have the right to appeal the decision because he is a tenured faculty member.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
