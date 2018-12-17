Spike in sickness closes one Henderson school Monday

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson County School called off classes Monday because so many students and staff are sick. Crews spent what should have been class time disinfecting and cleaning Bend Gate elementary.
“The CDC put out a report yesterday that if trends continue to be like this, it could actually be a pandemic flu season,” Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Liles explained.
With only two days left before winter break, students and staff at Henderson’s Bend Gate Elementary got a long weekend. The district says roughly 20% of the school’s students were out sick on Friday. They’re not the only ones feeling ill. More than a dozen staff members called in sick Monday, forcing the district to call off class for the entire school.
"Not being able to fill those positions with substitutes, there’s a gap there, and we weren’t able to meet that to function as a normal school day,” Public Information officer Megan Mortis, with Henderson Schools, explained.
The school nurse says cases involve mostly fever, severe colds and the stomach bug.
Dr. Liles says that lines up with what she’s seeing in her office, adding in a few cases of strep throat, plus RSV. Some people, she says, are even mistaking the stomach bug for flu.
“A lot of people will think ‘oh, I’ve got a stomach bug because I had some vomiting’ when really if you don’t see the diarrhea with the stomach bug it’s actually been the flu several times,” Dr. Liles described.
Liles recommends isolating yourself or your child if you’re sick, using disinfectant cleaners on household surfaces, frequent hand washing and staying home to cut down on the spread of any sickness.
“I know there’s a lot of hustle and bustle here the week before Christmas, but trying to stay home, get well and then try to finish your Christmas shopping,” Dr. Liles smiled.
Bend Gate Elementary will be in session and on regular schedule Tuesday.
School leaders tell 14 News the building has been cleaned and disinfected.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.