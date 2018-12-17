Santa Claus, IN will be on Hallmark

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) - Santa Claus, Indiana, is no stranger to national television, but Monday night the town will be featured on the most Christmas channel of all.
Spencer County Visitors Bureau officials say they’ll be featured in a new special on the Hallmark Channel called Christmas Across America hosted by Candace Cameron Bure.
It was set to air Monday night at 6:00, but it has been postponed.
The special features Christmassy places across the country, so of course Santa Claus had to make the list.
Candace Cameron Bure is of course known for her role as “D.J.” in Full House and Fuller House. She’s also known for her roles in several Christmas Hallmark movies.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.