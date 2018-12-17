Report says Iowa congressman likely violated ethics rules

Blum responded to the report in an Aug. 2 letter to the ethics committee, which was also released Monday, saying he made a "minor, unintentional oversight" in failing to disclose Tin Moon. He said he was unaware the company used his photo or Ferland's false video and demanded they be removed when he found out. He also said he could not be held responsible for any deceptive advertising since he's only a "passive investor" in Tin Moon and that Graham ran its operations.