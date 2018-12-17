Parrot uses Alexa to order items, play music while owner is away

(WAFB) - A parrot has developed a knack for ordering items and entertaining himself with an Amazon Alexa speaker while his owner is away.
Rocco, an African Grey parrot, has taken advantage of the smart speaker after his owner discovered he had tried to order treats including strawberries, raisins and ice cream, according to a Sun article.
His owner, Marion Wischnewski, took the bird in after he was removed from the National Animal Welfare Trust in Berkshire, U.K., for saying too many curse words. Rocco’s previous owner had taught the parrot the foul language, and staff didn’t want the public to hear it.
Wischnewski, who works at the sanctuary, learned that the bird had taken a liking to her Alexa speaker.
“Rocco and Alexa chat away to each other all day,” Wischnewski told the Sun. “Then I have to check the shopping list and cancel all the items he’s ordered.”
Fortunately, Wischnewski was able to cancel the orders in time before any charges were made.
Wischnewski also said Rocco learned how to play music from the smart speaker, and she would often come home hearing music playing. Rocco’s preferred genre is rock, she said.
“He loves a boogie with Alexa. But it has to be something fast, like his favorite Kings of Leon,” Wischnewski said.
African Grey parrots are known for their intelligence and for their ability to mimic human speech.
