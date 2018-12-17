OWB announces more Orlando flights

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - More flights to and from the Sunshine State will be available this upcoming summer.
On Monday, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport announced a set of extra flights that will be going and coming from Orlando.
Starting the week of May 20, 2019, Allegiant will have three flights each week until July 22, 2019.
In their statement regarding Monday’s announcement, OWB expressed their excitement for the extra opportunity:
“We at OWB are exceptionally excited to have the extra flights to Orlando this summer to better serve our customers with more travel date options for those wishing to vacation or visit family in Florida.”
