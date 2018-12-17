OPD investigating pair of shots-fired incidents

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Police are investigating a pair of shots-fired incidents in Owensboro.
Police say officers were called Sunday around 12:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of Allen St. to check out a report about shots being fired. They say a home had been hit by gunfire during the incident.
Later, just before 3 p.m., police responded to another shots-fired call in the 600 Block of Orchard Street. Police say a home there had also been hit several times by gunfire.
No one was hurt in either incident.
Anyone with information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
These neighborhoods are just like any other, Christmas decorations and children playing. But if you look close enough, some of the homes have bullets through them.
“I just wouldn’t think that would happen in my neighborhood," Ashley Slack a concern neighbor said.
Two more homes shot Sunday afternoon makes a total of five in just the last two weeks. Miraculously, no one hurt...yet.
“It’s unfortunate when someone does discharge a firearm without care or concern as to what they’re aiming at," Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department said. "And yeah that’s always something that’s very concerning for us and of course we certainly don’t want any innocent bystanders to get injured out of it.”
Neighbors say it happened in broad daylight.
“I saw the SUV, he drove kind of slowly at first and then I just heard the pop sounds so I grabbed my kids and went back because I already knew that it was gunshots," Slack said.
And with small children around, they can't help but fear for their lives.
“I was pretty scared, pretty nerve wrecked," Slack said.
They just hope the suspects are caught soon before anyone innocent is injured, or worse.
“They need to be off the streets," Slack said. "I mean this isn’t a game. This is people’s families living in these houses and if there’s bullets flying, what if one comes through the window in the other houses and hits somebody? I mean, it’s just not something to play around with.”
