Oakland City Puts Hammer Down on OSU-Mansfield

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - For the third time in their first nine games, the Mighty Oaks men's basketball team hosted the Mavericks of Ohio State University-Mansfield, looking to gain their first winning record of the season.
After holding a 48-26 halftime advantage, OCU had no trouble improving to 5-4 on the year, winning by the score of 96-53.
Logan Worthington made nine of his 12 shots, including his only three point attempt, to score 21 points to lead the OCU team. Andrew Scott added 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Bryant Nalley came off the bench to put up 12 points and six boards. Jacob Sanford also scored a dozen, while Nathaniel Schmittler had 11 points and 12 boards, his second straight day of double-digit rebounds.
For the game, OCU shot 37-70 (52.9%) from the field, including 6-20 (30.0%) from beyond the arc. OSU-Mansfield scored on 20-69 (29.0%) of their shots, going 11-34 (32.4%) from long range. The Oaks made all 16 of their foul shots, while the Mavericks went 2-4 (50.0%). It was the first time the OCU men had gone perfect from the line with a minimum of 10 attempts, as the previous record was 22-23, set against McKendree University, on February 20, 1988.
The Mighty Oaks held a 56-27 rebounding advantage, including a 16-10 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 26 assists, compared to 10 for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 12-13.
Next up for the OCU men’s team will be a road game at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, in Huntsville, Alabama, on Monday, December 31. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 pm.
