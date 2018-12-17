Oakland City Puts Hammer Down on OSU-Mansfield

For the game, OCU shot 37-70 (52.9%) from the field, including 6-20 (30.0%) from beyond the arc. OSU-Mansfield scored on 20-69 (29.0%) of their shots, going 11-34 (32.4%) from long range. The Oaks made all 16 of their foul shots, while the Mavericks went 2-4 (50.0%). It was the first time the OCU men had gone perfect from the line with a minimum of 10 attempts, as the previous record was 22-23, set against McKendree University, on February 20, 1988.