Neighborhood Watch: Man stealing wallets, suspect selling items stolen from cars

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department’s financial crime units need your help identifying the suspect in several fraud cases.
They said most of the cases involved the man seen here stealing wallets at local gyms and using the cards at various locations.
If you have any information, please contact the Evansville Police Department.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Evansville Police Department also need your help with identifying another man.
Authorities say he has been selling items that have been stolen out of cars.
Police say there is usually a woman with the man. However, they do say that she isn’t involved in these transactions, but might be an associate of this man.
Again, if you have any information on this, please contact the Evansville Police Department.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Evansville Police Department, along with animal control, rushed to the 500 Block of Jackson Avenue for a dog that had broken into a fence and attacked two other dogs Sunday Afternoon.
Police say the dog named Hardy has a history of being aggressive toward other dogs.
All three dogs wound up injured and bloody before their owners and the officers got things under control.
Hardy’s owner was going to turn her dog over to animal control, but decided against it.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.