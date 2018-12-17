Neighborhood lights benefit local charities

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - It is a sight that some can’t even believe when they arrive at the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro.
Every holiday season, this neighborhood takes their Christmas decorations to the next level. This past weekend, residents used their popularity to give back to the community.
“We pick two local charities each year. The neighborhood usually decided, we just vote. This year it is Oasis Women’s Shelter and Shepherds Hands which does clothes for the homeless and veterans,” said Jessica Fisher. Her family decorates their house in the neighborhood every year.
Neighbors passed out hot chocolate and Santa Claus himself passed out candy canes, all while collecting donations for the 2 local charities.
“I think it is important because a lot of the groups that the neighborhood donates to don’t have the opportunity to do a lot of bigger, non-profit events. So it is just nice to be able to give back to the community in a way that doesn’t cost them anything and the neighborhood decides to do it out of the kindness of their hearts,” said volunteer J.T. Pedley.
For those that get to come by and enjoy the dazzling display, the lights and the people remind them of what this season of giving means. James Watkins has visited the neighborhood twice this weekend and is still amazed at the display.
“This is really what Christmas is all about. It is giving back and it is a once in a lifetime experience to see something like this. Its just everything about Christmas is here,” said Watkins.
