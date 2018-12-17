Mild December Weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After all the rain, sunshine returns for a second straight day that will feature above normal temps in the lower 50’s. Tonight, clear and colder with frost developing as temps drop into the upper 20′s. Tuesday will be bright but cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s.
Clouds increase on Wednesday but showers will hold off until Thursday as another area of low pressure pushes on through. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with above average temps in the lower to mid-50’s. Rain on Thursday with high temps in the lower 50’s. No winter weather expected since temps will stay above freezing Thursday night.
Most of the weekend looks dry with seasonable temps in the lower to mid-40’s.
