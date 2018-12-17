Local H.S. Footballers Show Their Skills at Elliott Skills Camp

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On the gridiron, the offseason has begun for the high school level and younger, and for the serious football players, that means the opportunity, to work on their games.
It also means an opportunity, to showcase their skills, in front of college scouts. That’s what 115 kids, from around the Tri-State and midwest, did today, at the Elliott Football Academy showcase. Players of all positions, had the opportunity to show their stuff, for college coaches and scouts, at the Division II, III, and NAIA levels.
Last year, about 10 athletes got scholarships offers at the camp, so it was certainly a great opportunity for these young men.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.