JPD: Parent-Teacher Club treasurer charged with theft

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Police launched an investigation last month to find out why there were unaccounted club funds at a Jasper elementary school.
An investigating officer tells us 37-year-old Ellen Tubbs is accused of stealing over $17,000 from Tenth Street Elementary’s Parent-Teacher club account.
The thefts allegedly occurred between August 2016 to October of this year.
Police say Tubbs is not a school employee, and the funds did not involve taxpayer dollars.
Police say Tubbs is charged with 10 Level 6 felony counts of theft, and seven counts of misdemeanor theft.
Officer Jason Knese said upon further investigation, Tubbs is accused to have wrote checks from the club account and deposited the money into her own account.
Tubbs was booked in jail Friday on an active warrant, and posted bond later that day.
Tubbs is due back in Dubois County court in January.
