I-69 Ohio River Crossing update

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - There’s finally a potential route in place for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.
Now, at least one local official believes cutting out a big piece of that plan might help alleviate tolling local drivers.
Henderson Mayor, Steve Austin, does not want people to be discouraged. He told us he would like to see both of the existing twin bridges remain in use, but neither of them tolled for local traffic.
Project leaders picked the central alternative for the new bridge between Evansville and Henderson, using the current northbound bridge, and building a new span right next to it upriver. A big part of that plan is demolishing the southbound twin bridge.
There will be two options for tolling:
- One would have tolls only on the newly built bridge.
- Have tolls on both.
Mayor Steve Austin believes without a free route, commerce will greatly suffer. He wants to keep the southbound available for local traffic.
“I think that would be not good for either one of our communities, Henderson or Evansville, or our citizens, or our citizens that work and drive across that river multiple times we week either for employment or doctors or shopping. I don’t think that’s a workable solution,” explained Mayor Austin.
A public hearing is set for January 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts center. A communication conversations session will follow on the 23rd at the Henderson Housing Authority.
