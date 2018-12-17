Gov. Bevin calls special session on pension bill for Monday night

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Matt Bevin made an announcement Monday regarding Kentucky’s financial future.
He announced he will hold a special session in an attempt to pass a new pension bill.
Governor Matt Bevin criticized the Supreme Court’s decision that the passage of SB 151 was unconstitutional.
He says he already received calls about the state’s credit rating and announced he would call a special session Monday evening.
The session will be held at 8 p.m. In a special session, only 51 votes in the House are needed to pass a bill. The Senate needs 19.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
"Today, I am convening the General Assembly into special session to enact vital legislation that will be a meaningful first step toward shoring up our dying pension system. We stand at the threshold of financial failure. That is not acceptable.
Kentucky's pension crisis represents the single greatest threat to the long-term financial health of the Commonwealth. Last week's decision by the Supreme Court to strike down SB 151, based solely on process, and with utter disregard for legal precedent and the separation of powers, has only served to create further uncertainty, fear and the likelihood of financial insolvency. Only the General Assembly has the authority and responsibility to pass laws to fix this pension debacle.
For the sake of all current and future Kentuckians, the legislature must act immediately before the Commonwealth incurs further credit downgrades that will cost tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers and further limit the Commonwealth's ability to pay for essential services, including education and healthcare. I am confident that the General Assembly can, and will, do exactly that.
The elected lawmakers of Kentucky have a moral and legal responsibility to save the pension system from collapsing so that we can deliver on the promises made to our public employees.
The next generation is depending on the legislators of today to take swift, decisive action that will place Kentucky on solid financial footing. Time is not our ally.
The entire executive branch stands willing to assist the legislative effort in any way possible. I know that we can work together to save Kentucky’s pension system. We must not fail. We are Kentucky."
The Chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, Ben Self, released a statement after the announcement.
“That Governor Bevin would call a Special Session just a few weeks before the 2019 General Assembly convenes is an unbelievable waste of taxpayer resources. Governor Bevin’s political stunt—which will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars—is a slap in the face to hardworking Kentuckians.”
